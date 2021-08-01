Sri Lanka receives 728,460 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
COVAX to deliver doses to nations despite reduced supply availability: WHO
Explained: UN vaccine plan for poor countries, Covax, nears roll-out
Despite short supply, COVAX distributed nearly 40 mn vaccine doses: WHO
-
Sri Lanka received 728,460 doses of AstraZeneca from the COVAX program on Saturday.
The consignment was flown as part of the total contribution of more than 1.4 million doses provided by Japan through the COVAX's dose sharing, said UNICEF in a statement.
The Health Ministry says part of the doses will be used to give the second doses.
This is the third consignment of COVID vaccines received by Sri Lanka under the COVAX Facility. The first delivery was 264,000 doses of AstraZeneca in March, followed by 1.5 million Moderna vaccines in July.
The country has been facing a shortage more than 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine after the producer in the neighbouring India failed to deliver the promised shots because of the surge of the virus in India.
Sri Lanka has registered 306,662 cases and 4,380 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU