Telangana coronavirus update: 921 new Covid cases, tally reaches 265,000

reported 921 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to over 2.65 lakh, health officials said on Tuesday.

The state saw more recoveries than new positive cases during the last 24 hours. A total of 1,097 people recovered during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,52,565. The recovery rate at 95.28 is higher than the national average of 93.7 per cent.

Four more persons succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,437.

The fatality rate remains at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while the remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

Of the fresh positive cases, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 146 cases. Medchal Malkajgiri district reported the second highest number at 81 followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem (71), Rangareddy (61) and Nalgonda (49). Nine out of 33 districts in the state reported new cases in single digits.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the director of public health and family welfare, the total number of active cases stands at 11,047 of which 8,720 are in home or institutional isolation.

Laboratories in the state conducted 42,740 tests during the last 24 hours, taking cumulative number of tests to 52,01,214.

Of the fresh tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 41,363 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 1,377 samples in private.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 50 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,39,742.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,65,049 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,85,534) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (79,515) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

