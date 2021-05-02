Telangana reports 7,430 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
T'gana taking Rs 50,000 cr as loan every yr, may land in debt trap: Cong
TRS fields former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter for MLC polls
Telangana records 6,551 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in a single day
Telangana reports 403 new Covid-19 cases; two deaths push toll to 1,690
-
Telangana registered 7,430 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Sunday. A total of 5,567 COVID infected patients have recovered while 56 lost their lives over the last 24 hours.
The total tally of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 4,50,790, out of which 79.8 per cent are asymptomatic cases while 20.2 percent are symptomatic. Cumulative active cases in Telangana are 80,695. The state reported 3,67,727 recoveries while 2,368 deaths were recorded as per the official report.
The recovery rate of Telangana is 81.57 per cent and the case fatality rate stand at 0.52 per cent. As many as 76,330 samples were tested for COVID infection on Saturday, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,30,60,114.
As the COVID-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU