Telangana reports 7,430 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths in last 24 hours

registered 7,430 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Sunday. A total of 5,567 COVID infected patients have recovered while 56 lost their lives over the last 24 hours.

The total tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,50,790, out of which 79.8 per cent are asymptomatic cases while 20.2 percent are symptomatic. Cumulative active cases in are 80,695. The state reported 3,67,727 recoveries while 2,368 deaths were recorded as per the official report.

The recovery rate of is 81.57 per cent and the case fatality rate stand at 0.52 per cent. As many as 76,330 samples were tested for COVID infection on Saturday, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,30,60,114.

As the COVID-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.

