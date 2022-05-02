Thinking of taking back Kannada speaking regions from Maharashtra: Bommai

In a strong rebuttal to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said it was being contemplated to take back Kannada speaking regions from the neighbouring state.

Bommai said there are Kannada speaking regions in and it is being contemplated on how to take them back.

Pawar had stirred a controversy after he said that an agitation will be launched to include the cities of Belagavi, and Nippani to .

In response, Bommai claimed that there is a political crisis in Maharashtra and the entire government is in rough waters.

The border is very clear between and Maharashtra, he said, adding: "We will not yield to them. They also know it. They are raking it up to survive in politics."

"I strongly urge Maharashtra political leaders not to use such language for political gains," he appealed and said that there was question of giving away even an inch of land from Karnataka.

--IANS

mka/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)