Threat calls over PM security lapse case, allege SC lawyers, seek action

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has written to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court seeking action against anonymous caller, who took responsibility for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab last week.
In a communication, SCAORA Secretary Joseph Aristotle S. said several advocates-on-record of the top court received an anonymous automated pre-recorded call from +447418365564, one at 10.40 a.m. and another call at about 12.36 p.m. on Monday. "Fastening responsibility for Prime Minister Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab on January 5, on Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) from USA, wherein it was stated that SFJ is responsible for blocking PM Modi's cavalcade at Hussaininwala flyover in Punjab," added the communication.
The caller warned the top court judges to refrain from hearing the PIL by NGO Lawyer's Voice seeking probe into the security breach on the ground that the Supreme Court has not been able to punish the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "In view thereof, it is requested that immediate action be initiated as this is a violation of privacy of the advocates on record as their mobile numbers are out in public domain and have been compromised as all confidential data and sensitive information pertaining to cases before the Supreme Court and banking details are stored on their respective mobile phones and the miscreants may misuse the sensitive data, if the mobile phones are hacked," added the communication.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, in a tweet, said: "The audio sent by the "Sikhs for Justice USA" to AORs in the SC must be treated with circumspection. The audio could be a hoax motivated by publicity or to blur the trail to the guilty. But since it contains a veiled threat to SC judges/AORs the NIA must investigate it forthwith."
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to set up a committee headed by a former top judge to probe the PM's security breach in Punjab.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Delhi-based petitioner Lawyer's Voice, had mentioned the plea before the Supreme Court. He emphasised on the importance of protection to the PM of the country and cited previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act.
The plea sought an independent probe into the PM's security breach in Punjab. It sought a direction to the District Judge Bathinda to collect, preserve and present all material pertaining to the movement and deployment of Punjab Police in connection with the visit of the Prime Minister, and fix responsibility of the DGP and the Chief Secretary, Punjab.
--IANS
ss/vd
