UIDAI open to looking at solutions on 'partial authentication': CEO

-
ALSO READ
Linking Aadhaar to voter ID: Why the law had to be amended, what govt says
UIDAI working on getting future technology for better service delivery: CEO
HC seeks UIDAI, Centre's response on new Aadhaar to existing card holders
UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charge to Rs 3 from Rs 20: CEO
58 Aadhaar Seva Kendras out of planned 166 functional now: UIDAI CEO
-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is open to looking at solutions that can enable 'partial authentication' where needed, and is keen to get feedback from the industry about the demand for such solutions, its CEO Saurabh Garg said on Tuesday.
The Aadhaar-issuing body is also exploring possibilities for the usage of blockchain and quantum computing, as it marches ahead towards the 'Aadhaar 2.0' vision.
"We are also open to looking at what is called partial authentication. Some people might only want to verify the age, they are not looking at anything more than that.
"These are things that we also want to get feedback from the industry...what is the kind of demand there is, and we can accordingly create...might be just the age you want to verify," Garg said.
He was speaking at the India Digital Summit 2022, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
Citing another example of 'partial authentication' requirement, Garg said verification may only be needed for confirming whether a person is a resident of a particular area, and not the full address per se.
"Someone just wants to verify whether that the person is living in that area and they don't want address but they just want a confirmation whether that person is a resident of that area...these are kinds of services, where we have not yet developed the solutions but would be open to looking at," Garg said.
Garg further said that over five crore Aadhaar authentications are taking place per day and over 40 crore last-mile banking transactions are being done every month through the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AePS).
Talking about Aadhaar 2.0, he said it will ensure faster automated biometric matching solutions, with a primary focus on the security of the ecosystem. He said the authority is exploring possibilities for leveraging blockchain and quantum computing.
"We are looking at what blockchain has to offer, and whether blockchain can be utilised in any manner for making decentralised-level solutions...it is for something in future but it is on our horizon.
"In quantum computing, we need to look at whether there are quantum resilient security solutions," he said.
Security-related aspects are "paramount", he said adding that UIDAI is working constantly on improving information security and cyber security.
Services such as 'eSign' and 'Digilocker' offer tremendous opportunities for start-ups, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU