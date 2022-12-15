JUST IN
86 govt employees served notice for skipping duty in UP's Khatauli bypolls
Business Standard

Unseasonal rain likely to hit parts of Gujarat due to low depression: IMD

The Met Department has forecast unseasonal rain in some parts of Gujarat on Thursday and Friday due to a low depression developed over the East Central and adjoining South East Arabian Sea

Gujarat | India Meteorological Department | Unseasonal rains

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

The Met Department has forecast unseasonal rain in some parts of Gujarat on Thursday and Friday due to a low depression developed over the East Central and adjoining South East Arabian Sea.

According to the Department forecast, the low depression has developed some 500 km south west of Panjim and it is likely to move towards north west of Oman and away from the Gujarat coast and is likely to intensify into a deep depression.

The development will also result in an increase of wind speed up to 35 to 45 kmph over the Comorin area.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea for the next few days.

Farmers of Amreli, Rajkot, Junagadh in Saurashtra region and of South Gujarat have been advised to take enough precautions to protect from unseasonal rains.

Since the last two days, some parts have witnessed drizzles. Heavy rain can damage crops in these regions.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 12:42 IST

