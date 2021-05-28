UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh backs Ramdev over comments on allopathy

-
ALSO READ
Patanjali Ayurved raises Rs 175 cr through non-convertible debentures
Patanjali's Coronil, 1st 'proof-based' drug to fight Covid, gets govt nod
Ramdev has no ill-will against modern science, its practitioners: Patanjali
Patanjali says 'received' legal notice from IMA, will give 'befitting reply'
Ruchi Soya announces acquisition of Patanjali's biscuits biz for Rs 60 cr
-
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has joined the row between Ramdev and the doctors' fraternity, saying the comments against the yoga guru are condemnable.
The Bairia MLA took to Facebook on Thursday to back Ramdev for his remarks against allopathy, and termed him a flag bearer of the Indian medicine system.
"Those robbing the society by making the present the medical system expensive are giving lessons on morality. People who sell tablets worth Rs 10 for Rs 100 in the field of allopathy are criminals in white clothes, not well-wishers of society," Singh said in a post on the social media platform.
He, however, went on to say both allopathy and Ayurveda are helpful.
"Allopathy is useful but Ayurveda is no less. Physicians should serve the ailing people with this sense," the BJP MLA added.
In a second post, he said, "I heartily congratulate the flag bearer of the Indian system of medicine, Ramdev ji. He has started the 'Swasth Bharat, Samarth Bharat Abhiyan' through Ayurveda."
On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in the viral video clip in which he was heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the coronavirus infection and saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19".
The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.
A day later, the yoga guru posed 25 questions to the IMA in an 'open letter' on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments.
Amid the raging controversy, another video has surfaced on social media in which Ramdev is seen reacting to a demand for his arrest, saying "even their father cannot arrest him".
Surendra Singh was on a dharna on Thursday over the closure of a wheat procurement centre in Ballia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU