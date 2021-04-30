JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Kerala to set up dedicated oxygen 'war rooms' at state, district level
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath recovers from Covid-19, tests negative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he has tested negative for Covid-19

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh government | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19.

The chief minister had isolated himself on April 13 after some officials he came in contact with tested positive for coronavirus. He tested positive the next day.

"Due to your good wishes and doctors' care, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I thank you all for your cooperation and good wishes for me," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

During his over two-week isolation, the chief minister carried on his work virtually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 30 2021. 10:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU