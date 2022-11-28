JUST IN
Vivo Mobile's manufacturing unit fined Rs 25 lakh for violating GRAP rules

A fine of Rs 25 lakhs has been imposed on the manufacturing unit of Vivo Mobile located in Greater Noida for violating the rules of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III

IANS  |  Greater Noida 

Vivo

A fine of Rs 25 lakhs has been imposed on the manufacturing unit of Vivo Mobile located in Greater Noida for violating the rules of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III.

GRAP Stage III bans all construction activities except those of national need or importance. Fines are being imposed by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on those found violating the rules.

Vivo Mobile India Pvt Limited was fined by the Uttar Pradesh PCB for violating the GRAP rules by constructing its production unit in Sector 24 of Yamuna Authority.

The fine was imposed after an investigation.

Fines of Rs 50,000 each have also been imposed on The Shri Ram Universal School and a residential complex, both located in Techzone 4 of Greater Noida.

Regional Pollution Officer Greater Noida, Radhey Shyam said that the rules of GRAP Stage III are applicable and all construction work has been banned under it.

He added that strict action is being taken against polluters by keeping a keen watch.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 14:25 IST

