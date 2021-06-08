Why govt used Covid-19 data as 'propaganda tool', asks Priyanka Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul, Priyanka attend meeting of Cong leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence
Only 3.4% vaccinated, Priyanka Gandhi points out flaws in vaccine policy
Vote for progress, golden future of Assam: Priyanka Gandhi to people
Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams govt over Central Vista project
Cancel CBSE board exams: Priyanka Gandhi to Education minister Pokhriyal
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Centre for allegedly not maintaining transparency on Covid-related data, and asked why the government used it as a "propaganda tool" rather than for stopping coronavirus spread.
As part of her "Zimmedaar Kaun" (who is responsible) campaign, in which she has been questioning the government over its handling of the pandemic, the Congress general secretary put out a video in which she attacked the central government over the data related to Covid put out by it.
In her posers to the Centre, she asked why there is such a massive deficit between official death data of Covid and unofficial data gathered from crematoriums, graveyards and other sources.
Why has the government used data primarily as a "propaganda tool" rather than using it to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gandhi asked in the video posted on Twitter and Facebook.
She stressed that experts around the world have said that making data public and transparent is the only way "we can win the battle against Covid".
Why has our government not done so, she asked.
On Monday, Gandhi had accused the Centre of suppressing data related to the Covid pandemic, and said the Modi government's emphasis on propaganda over saving lives had caused "immense damage".
The Congress has been critical of the Centre's handling of the Covid situation in the country, but the government has dismissed the criticism of the Opposition party, accusing it of politicising the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU