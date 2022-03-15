Will file FIR against NDMC mayor, Delhi BJP chief: AAP on building collapse

A day after an under-construction building collapsed in the Kashmere Gate area, the AAP on Tuesday said it will lodge an FIR against the chief, North mayor and others alleging the construction permit given under the civic body's Saral scheme was "illegal".

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, leader Durgesh Pathak said a property measuring 50-100 sq yards is entitled to get its construction plans approved under the Saral scheme.

But in the case of the three-storey building that collapsed on Monday, the North Municipal Corporation approved the construction under the scheme even though the total area of the property exceeded the limit, he claimed.

"It's a criminal act as the total area of the property, approved by the North MCD, was 180 sq yards," Pathak claimed.

He demanded a thorough investigation and the strictest punishment for the guilty.

"We will file an FIR against the (BJP) councillor, Mayor and president (Adesh Gupta). We will demand the strictest action against them," he said.

Three workers were injured after the under-construction building collapsed in the Kashmere Gate area in central Delhi on Monday. Five workers were rescued safely.

The AAP leader alleged that the construction plan of the building could not have been passed without the "knowledge and involvement" of the Delhi leaders and North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor.

Pathak said AAP MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney had written to the civic body's mayor commissioner and "all other authorities concerned" on December 21, saying the construction project was "completely illegal" and action should be taken against it.

"He also sent a WhatsApp message to the commissioner on December 8 and December 9. Sawhney wrote two more letters, one on February 8 and another on February 9... Why didn't they take any action? It's because they had taken a bribe," he alleged.

AAP MLA Sawhney also wrote to Delhi LG Anil Baijal on February 9 with "facts and figures", cautioning that the building being constructed poses a threat to the lives of the people, Pathak said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)