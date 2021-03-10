With 13k-plus new Covid cases, Maharashtra records highest spike this year

-
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.
With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610, he said.
On October 8 the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.
As many as 9,913 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 20,99,207.
There are 99,008 active cases in the state.
Mumbai city reported 1,539 cases, Pune city 1,384, Nagpur city 1,513, Nashik city 750, Yavatmal district 403, Aurangabad 560 and Pimpri Chinchwad 590.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,37,134 and five deaths took the fatality count to 11,515. The wider Mumbai division reported 2,933 new cases and nine deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,46,993 and death toll to 19,910.
Nashik division's case tally stood at 3,06,985 and the death toll at 5,333.
The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,46,396 and death toll at 11,813.
Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,599 cases and 4,081 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 86,406 and death count at 2,072.
Latur division has reported 89,577 cases until now and 2,556 fatalities.
Akola division has reported 1,11,229 cases while 1,878 people have succumbed to the disease until now.
Nagpur division has reported 2,43,726 infections and 4,877 fatalities so far.
With 93,219 tests carried out on Wednesday, the state has so far tested 1,71,15,534 samples for coronavirus.
There are 4,71,187 people in home quarantine while 4,244 are in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,52,057, new cases: 13,659, death toll: 52,610, discharged: 20,99,207, active cases: 99,008, people tested so far: 1,71,15,534.
