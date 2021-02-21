448 infra projects report cost overrun of Rs 4.02 trn; 539 behind schedule

-
ALSO READ
442 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.34 trillion
RInfra completes stake sale in PKTCL to India Grid for Rs 900 crore
IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74% stake in Parbati Koldam from Reliance Infra
Retail inflation will come down to below 4% only after Dec: SBI report
Javadekar emphasises on striking balance between environment, economy
-
As many as 448 central sector infrastructure projects have reported a cost overrun of over Rs 4.02 lakh crore as of February 21, 2021.
The monthly Flash Report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said that 539 projects are running behind schedule.
"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,739 projects was Rs 22,18,210.29 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 26,20,618.44 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,02,408.15 crore (18.14 per cent of original cost)," it said.
The expenditure incurred on these projects till January 2021 is over Rs 12.29 lakh crore, which is 46.92 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.
"Out of the 1,739 projects, 12 projects are ahead of schedule, 247 are on schedule, 539 are delayed, 448 projects reported cost overrun and 209 projects reported both time and cost overrun with respect to their original project implementation schedules," it said.
The report however, noted that the number of delayed projects decreased to 401 if delay is calculated on the basis of latest schedule of completion. Further, for 941 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU