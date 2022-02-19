5 firms submit Rs 1.5-trn proposals to set up semiconductor, display plants

The government has received proposals from five companies for setting up electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, an official statement said on Saturday.

Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures and ISMC propose to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with USD 13.6 billion investment and have sought support of USD 5.6 billion from the Centre under the Rs 76,000 crore Semicon India Programme, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Vedanta and Elest have proposed to set up a display manufacturing unit with projected investment of USD 6.7 billion and have sought support of USD 2.7 billion from the Centre under the Scheme for setting up of Display Fabs in India.

Besides this, SPEL Semiconductor, HCL, Syrma Technology and Valenkani Electronics have registered for packaging and Ruttonsha International Rectifier has registered for compound semiconductors.

Three companies -- Terminus Circuits, Trispace Technologies and Curie Microelectronics -- have submitted applications under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme.

