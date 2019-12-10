50% discount on sleeper-class tickets: Railways' Ravidas Jayanti offer

The Railways will grant 50 per cent concession in 2nd/Sleeper Class category to devotees travelling to Varanasi to attend the celebrations in connection with the 643rd birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Union Minister has said.

In a letter to his Cabinet colleague Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who had written to him on the issue, the Railway Minister said that instructions have been issued accordingly as a special case.

The Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Public Trust, Jalandhar, had urged Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur to take up the issue of concession in passenger fares for persons wishing to travel by train for the religious event slated to be held on February 9, 2020, in Varanasi.