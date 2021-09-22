ADB scales down India's economic growth forecast for this fiscal to 10%

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
-
The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday revised down India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 10 per cent, from 11 per cent predicted earlier, citing the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic.
The growth forecast for India in fiscal year 2021 (ending in March 2022) was revised down, as the spike in COVID-19 cases during May dented the recovery, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest economic outlook.
"The outbreak, however, dissipated faster than anticipated, resulting in several states easing lockdown measures and returning to more normal travel patterns.
"The economy is expected to rebound strongly in the remaining three quarters of FY2021, and grow by 10 per cent in the full fiscal year before moderating to 7.5 per cent in FY2022," said the Asian Development Outlook Update (ADOU) 2021.
In its Asian Development Outlook forecast in April this year, the multilateral funding agency had projected India to grow at 11 per cent in the current fiscal year.
"Because consumption will recover only gradually, government spending and exports will contribute more to FY2021's growth than they did in the previous fiscal year," it said about India.
About the region, it said the outlook varies across South Asia. South Asia comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
The sub-region is projected to expand more slowly this year than earlier projected, but faster next year, it said.
According to ADB, growth in the People's Republic of China (PRC) will remain strong, despite a protracted recovery in household consumption.
"The GDP growth forecast remains unchanged at 8.1 per cent in 2021 and 5.5 per cent in 2022, as a solid export performance and higher fiscal support in the second half of 2021 keep growth on track," it said on China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU