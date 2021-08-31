India's April-July fiscal deficit reaches 21.3% of FY22 budget target

India's in April-July, the first four months of the fiscal year, stood at Rs 3.21 trillion ($43.98 billion), or 21.3% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts were Rs 5.21 trillion while total expenditure was Rs 10.04 trillion, the data showed.

