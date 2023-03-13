JUST IN
Centre seeks Lok Sabha nod for additional spending of Rs 1.48 trillion

The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha approval for net additional spending of over Rs 1.48 trillion in the current fiscal

Centre | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha approval for net additional spending of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the 2022-23 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,70,508.89 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,48,133.23 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries /Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 1,22,374.37 crore," said the supplementary demands.

This additional spending includes over Rs 36,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy and Rs 25,000 crore to the Department of Telecom. Another Rs 33,718 crore is towards meeting defence pension expenditure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 17:04 IST

`
