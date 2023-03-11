JUST IN
India, Oz for early conclusion of trade pact talks; eye $100 bn in 5 years
Net direct tax collection hits Rs 13.73 trn, 83% of FY23 revised estimate
Odisha announces Rs 500 crore worth livelihood scheme for tribals
Increase surveillance on food items to check adulteration: FSSAI to states
PowerMin expects 20 million tonnes domestic coal shortfall in April-June
Uttar Pradesh govt's public debt estimated to touch Rs 7.84 trillion
Union Minister Jitendra Singh bats for prevention of diabetes in pregnancy
Education infrastructure gets lion's share in Chhattisgarh's Budget
Women hold around 36% of senior positions in India's mid-market biz: Report
NITI Aayog proposes to make 'gaushalas' self-sustaining entities
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India, Oz for early conclusion of trade pact talks; eye $100 bn in 5 years
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi excise scam: Pillai says ED forged his statements, forced him to sign

Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, has moved a city court accusing the ED of forging his statements

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, has moved a city court accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of forging his statements in the matter.

The ED had claimed that he is a close aide of BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha and an alleged frontman of the liquor cartel - "South Group" - that paid kickbacks amounting to about Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.

Special Judge M K Nagpal has issued a notice to the ED on the application by Pillai and directed the agency to file its reply by March 13.

In the application moved before the court on Friday, Pillai's lawyer sought to retract the statements reportedly recorded before the agency.

The accused claimed that ED forced him to sign two documents and presented them as his statements, including one in November 2022.

Pillai was arrested by the ED on March 6 and produced before the court the next day. The court then sent him to ED custody which ends on March 13.

The agency said Pillai was a close associate of Kavita, who deposed before the agency on Saturday.

The ED alleged that Pillai represented the South Group in meetings with other accused when the policy was being formulated and implemented.

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi lieutenant governor subsequently asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption involving government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 17:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.