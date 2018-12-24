Govt extends ban on import of milk products from China for four months

JUST IN
Burgeoning expenses on salary, pension cripple spending by states
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has further extended the ban on import of milk and its products, including chocolates, from China for four months till April 23 next year, according to a notification of the commerce ministry issued Monday.

"Prohibition on import of milk, milk products (including chocolates, chocolate products, candies, confectionary food preparations with milk or milk solids as an ingredient) from China is extended for a further period of four months, i.e. till April 23, 2019, or until further orders," the DGFT said in a statement.

The ban was first imposed in September 2008 and later extended from time to time.

The last ban extension ended on Sunday. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with the norms related to exports and imports of the country.

The ban was imposed on apprehensions of presence of melamine in some milk consignments from China. Melamine is a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers.

Though India does not import milk and its products from China, it has imposed the ban as a preventive measure.

India is the world's largest producer and consumer of milk. It produces around 150 million tonne milk annually.

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in milk production, followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat.
