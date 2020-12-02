India wants to resume Iran, Venezuela oil imports under Joe Biden: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
A look at the likely changes in US-India energy ties as Biden takes charge
Biden administration will place 'high priority' on boosting India-US ties
Biden slips while playing with dog, has 'confirmed hairline fractures'
EU says looking forward to better relations with US under Joe Biden
Iran's president calls on Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India wants to diversify its oil imports, including the resumption of supplies from Iran and Venezuela, after Joseph Biden becomes president of the United States, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.
"As a buyer I would like to have more buying places. I should have more destinations to go for purchasing (oil)," Pradhan said in response to a question about his expectations for the resumption of oil imports from Iran and Venezuela under a Biden presidency.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU