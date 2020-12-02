JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Conditions to improve for India Inc in 2021 as economy revives: Moody's

Shareholders sue top Pinterest executives over 'toxic' work culture
Business Standard

India wants to resume Iran, Venezuela oil imports under Joe Biden: Pradhan

India wants to diversify its oil imports, including the resumption of supplies from Iran and Venezuela after Joseph Biden becomes president of the US, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Topics
Dharmendra Pradhan | India oil imports | Venezuela

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Dharmendra Pradhan, Pradhan
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India wants to diversify its oil imports, including the resumption of supplies from Iran and Venezuela, after Joseph Biden becomes president of the United States, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

"As a buyer I would like to have more buying places. I should have more destinations to go for purchasing (oil)," Pradhan said in response to a question about his expectations for the resumption of oil imports from Iran and Venezuela under a Biden presidency.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 02 2020. 12:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.