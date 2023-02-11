JUST IN
Rising India rates to upset PM Modi's Budget math on small savings
Delhi govt approves infra projects worth Rs 11.28 cr for repair of roads
India, Mauritius discuss cooperation in area of urban development
Union minister G Kishan Reddy urges entrepreneurs to invest big in UP
Govt to offload 30 mn MT wheat to cool down prices via open market disposal
Smuggling can slow march to $40-trillion economy, says FICCI report
Public feedback invited on fact check by PIB to boost due diligence: MoS IT
IFSCA lays foundation to strengthen ship financing, leasing in India
Digital infrastructure role in e-commerce: India seeks views at WTO
DPIIT likely to bring national framework on quality infrastructure
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rising India rates to upset PM Modi's Budget math on small savings
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indore mops up Rs 661.52 cr on Day 1 of public issue of green bonds

The green bond was oversubscribed by 5.42 times against the base price of Rs 122 crore, an official said

Topics
Indore | Green bonds | Fundraising

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Green bonds
The public issue will close on Tuesday.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has garnered Rs 661.52 crore on the first day of a public issue of green bonds to raise capital for setting up a Rs 244 crore solar power plant.

The green bond was oversubscribed by 5.42 times against the base price of Rs 122 crore, an official said.

The public issue will close on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Congratulation to Indore again! The investors and commoners have overwhelmingly responded to the green bonds of Indore which has bagged India's cleanest city award for the six consecutive times, and made it number one."

The civic body of the country's cleanest city is going to set up a 60 MW capacity solar plant.

IMC is the first urban body in the country to introduce green bonds as a public offering for the solar power plant, the official said.

The power generated from the plant will be used for pulling water from Narmada river in Jalud village in neighbouring Khargone district, situated about 80 km away, and supplying it to Indore, he said.

The civic body has been spending Rs 300 crore every year to bring Narmada water to Indore by running motor pumps at Jalud.

When the proposed solar power plant at Jalud recovers its cost, IMC will save a huge amount every month in the exercise of pulling Narmada water from there to Indore, the official said.

The tender for the construction of the solar power plant has already been floated. Once awarded, it will take two years to be built, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indore

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 14:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.