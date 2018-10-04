Maharashtra swift to heed Centre's call, cuts fuel prices by Rs 2.50/litre

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced reduction in prices of and by Rs 2.50 per litre, which will give consumers in the state a relief to the tune of Rs 5 a litre.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister soon after the central government announced cut in the prices of and by Rs 2.50 per litre.

"Maharashtra government also decided to give additional relief of Rs 2.50 per litre on to give a total benefit of Rs 5 per litre in the state of Maharashtra," Fadnavis tweeted.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Fadnavis said the reduction in will give a huge relief to citizens.

Earlier, Jaitley announced in Delhi a cut in petrol and prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, factoring in reduction of Rs 1.50 per litre.

He asked state governments to follow suit by cutting a sales tax or VAT by a similar amount.

The reduction followed petrol and touching new highs.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar said historically, Maharashtra has always been reducing prices of fuel in accordance with the Centre.

"The government has always remained positive on the issue of reducing We are happy to reduce prices of fuel as much as announced by the Centre," Kesarkar said.