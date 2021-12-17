Motilal Oswal cuts FY23 growth forecast to 6.3% amid growth 'uncertainty'

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
European economy grows 2% in second quarter, ending double-dip recession
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
Sitharaman expands credit relief, unveils new Covid-19 recovery package
Recovery tracker: Power generation back in positive territory as curbs ease
-
Stating that there is "uncertainty" on the growth trajectory, a domestic brokerage on Friday cut its FY23 real GDP expansion estimate to 6.3 per cent, among the lowest within the analyst community.
The estimate is lower than the market consensus of 7.6 per cent, and the RBI's more optimistic 8-8.5 per cent, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in a note.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week maintained its 9.5 per cent estimate for the current financial year. However, the central bank said the country is growing much below its potential and it will take years to close the output gap.
"It is clear that there is more uncertainty regarding GDP growth in India than the inflation trajectory. The inflation forecasts broadly remain unchanged, which are in line with the market consensus and RBI projections," the MOFSL team said while projecting a lower real GDP growth rate as compared to the market consensus.
The brokerage said real GDP growth will slide further to 5.8 per cent in FY24, indicating that there are more challenges in the offing.
However, it expects the RBI to hike the interest rates next year by 0.50 per cent with an eye on the consumer price inflation, which it expects to come at 5 per cent for FY23, after the 5.3 per cent figure in FY22.
The monetary policy normalisation will be more longer than widely expected, it said, justifying that the RBI seems to be putting in more weightage on growth, which seems to be highly uncertain.
The brokerage expects the current account deficit to be at 0.8 per cent in FY23, much below the consensus estimates. It further projects the fiscal deficit of the Union government to narrow down to 5 per cent from the 6.8 per cent in FY22.
The rupee will depreciate and it will be at 76.4 against the US dollar at the end of FY23, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU