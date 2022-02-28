Registration of homes in Mumbai city down 4% to 9,805 units in Feb: Report

-
ALSO READ
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
Vehicle registration across segments drops 2.7% YoY in November: FADA
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance acquires DHFL via reverse merger
What factors to consider while taking a home loan?
Vehicle registration falls 16% across categories in December: FADA
-
Registration of homes in the Mumbai municipal region fell 4 per cent year-on-year to 9,805 units in February this year, according to a property consultant.
As many as 10,172 units were registered in the same month last year.
However, homes registrations in February rose 20 per cent from 8,155 units in the previous month.
Knight Frank India said in a statement that Mumbai city (MCGM area) witnessed a total property sale registration of 9,805 units in February 2022.
The data includes the registration of homes purchased in primary and secondary (re-sale) markets.
Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said: "As we expected, the Mumbai property market has regained its sales momentum based on the continuous demand the city has been witnessing".
The buyers continue to feel empowered to make their purchases backed by lower interest rates and price discounts, he added.
"The endusers do not want to lose out on the opportunity to make their purchase at the right time," Baijal said.
Given that buyer conducive conditions have now lasted for over a year, he said there is a sense that very soon developers may reduce or stop providing attractive offers.
"Interest rates may also rise if the RBI raises the Repo rate to control inflation," he noted.
Macrotech Developers (Lodha group), Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Hiranandani group, Kalpataru Ltd, Tata Housing, Shapoorji Pallonji, Piramal Realty, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Rustomjee group and K Raheja group are the major players in Mumbai's primary housing market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU