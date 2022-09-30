JUST IN
States' MGNREGA under probe for potential financial misappropriation
Cotton sector pins hopes on stable demand-supply situation in new season
'Adverse global conditions present a challenge for textile demand'
India is where climate tech meets global venture capital
Govt's China-style internet laws may expose citizens to more surveillance
Best of BS Opinion: Extension of PMGKAY, convergent growth, and more
Govt notifies logistics policy, infra ministries to devise plans in 6 mths
Chhattisgarh gets approval for pulses procurement at MSPs in kharif season
Tiruppur exporters brace for slowdown, see demand dipping by 40%
Centre cuts FY23 borrowing target by Rs 10k cr amid robust tax collections
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
States' MGNREGA under probe for potential financial misappropriation
How a lab in IIT Delhi is looking to plug leakages in PDS with digitisation
Business Standard

Telangana govt introduces 'Aasara' pension as social safety net to poor

As a part of its welfare measures and social safety net strategy, the Telangana government has introduced the 'Aasara' pensions, with a view to ensuring secured life for all the poor.

Topics
Telangana | Pensions

ANI  General News 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

As a part of its welfare measures and social safety net strategy, the Telangana government has introduced the 'Aasara' pensions, with a view to ensuring secured life for all the poor.

It is a welfare scheme of pensions to old people, widows, physically disabled and beedi workers.

Tahsildar of Asif Nagar, D Sunil Kumar said that 10,000 new Aasara pensions have been sanctioned under Asif Nagar Mandal jurisdiction.

"We have distributed the sanctioned pension in a meeting under the presence of MLAs. The remaining cards are distributed in the morning in the MRO office. Total pensioners in Asif Nagar Mandal are 35,000 and new pensions are 10,000 and previous old pensions existing are 25,000. Window pensions sanctioned by the Telangana government have been given to respected people," he said.

A beneficiary, Najmunisa expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as she received the widow pension card and received Rs 2,100 through the card.

"I did not get the card for 14 years. Now my card is made and I am very happy," she said.

Another beneficiary, Anuradha said that the Telangana government is distributing the card for the welfare of all.

"I received the widow pension card from the office. The Telangana government is giving it for the welfare of all. Every month, I get rupees Rs 2,016 into my account directly. I thank the government for it," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 10:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.