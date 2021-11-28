Tomato prices likely to stay elevated for another 2 months: Crisil

-
ALSO READ
Explained: Why is India losing sleep over record high vegetable oil prices?
Tomato prices may soften from Dec with arrival of fresh crop: Govt
Tomato turns costly on tight supply; prices soar to Rs 72 per kg in metros
Tomato prices skyrocket in Chennai after supplies hit by heavy rainfall
Tomato prices at Rs 80/kg in most cities, rise up to Rs 120/kg in south
-
Prices of staple vegetable tomato are likely to stay elevated for two more months, CRISIL said.
Tomatoes account for 10 per cent of the total vegetable production in India.
"With standing crops damaged by excess rains in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, which are key suppliers of tomato during October-December, supply is down materially," the rating agency said.
Ground surveys indicate that the situation is so grim in Karnataka that tomatoes are being sent from Maharashtra's Nashik, it added.
"Not surprisingly, prices of tomatoes have increased 142 per cent on-year as on November 25 and are expected to remain elevated for the next 45-50 days till the harvest from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan reach markets across the country beginning January."
In addition, prices of onion are expected to decline in the next 10-15 days when newly harvested produce reaches markets in northern India, it added.
"Transplanting was delayed in the key growing regions of Maharashtra because of deficit rains in August. That delayed arrivals in October, leading to a 65 per cent increase in onion prices compared with September," the agency said.
On the contrary, potato prices are likely to rise in the next couple of months as heavy rains may affect sowing and subsequently the yield, the agency said.
Tomato, onion, and potato are the three major vegetables consumed in the country.
--IANS
ad/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU