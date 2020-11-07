Delhi University admissions 2020: DU announces fifth cut-off list

-
Delhi University on Saturday announced its fifth cut off list for admissions to undergraduate courses, with over 65,000 out of 70,000 seats filled so far.
While admissions for popular courses in many colleges are already closed, there was a dip of 1-3 per cent in the cut off list for the remaining courses.
"The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the fifth admission cut off list are advised to take admissions from November 9," a varsity official said.
"There have been 65,393 admissions so far under the fourth cut off list. Final data about number of students who have paid fee will be available by Monday," the official added.
As per the fifth cut-off list announced on Saturday, majority arts and science courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip in cut off for certain commerce courses.
This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
