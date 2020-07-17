Telangana to conduct final year exams according to UGC, AICTE guidelines

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to conduct examinations for degree, post graduate degree and final year students as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical (AICTE).

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced at a meeting with senior officials that the decision was taken to uphold academic sanctity.

Other students will be promoted to the next class without any examination, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

It was decided to follow the guidelines issued by the UGC, and other such institutions in the aftermath of with regard to administration of the educational institutions, conducting examinations and on syllabus.

The meeting also decided to start the new academic year for colleges from August 17.

The government is also preparing a combined entrance tests schedule so that the students will not lose a precious academic year.

"The government will soon take final decision on when schools in the state should open, how teaching should take place and other related issues, after examining the Centre's guidelines, and methods adapted by other states."

The Chief Minister said a long-term strategy would be prepared and executed to strengthen the government educational institutions in the state by totally cleaning up the system.

He asked the officials concerned to convene a meeting with educationists and experts and enlist their opinions.

He was of the opinion that by improving the working of government educational institutions, by making them impart higher standard education, the exploitation being done in the name of can be controlled.

Stating that after formation of Telangana state, the government solved several problems including electricity, drinking water, irrigation water, he said: "Agriculture sector is settling down. There are no land grabbing incidents. Playing cards clubs are closed down. Illicit liquor production and sale is stopped. Similarly, we have solved many problems. Now we will focus on revamping the Revenue Department and strengthening the education sector."

--IANS

ms/vd

