Assembly elections: Goa declares 'polling day' as public holiday

-
ALSO READ
Staycations, workations, homestays emerge new watchwords for tourism sector
Sri Lanka sees a tourism boom with highest holidaymakers from India
No permission for Sunburn EDM festival yet: Goa Tourism Minister
As Covid cases surge, tourism industry hit hardest in Agra
Sri Lanka logs over 150,000 international tourist arrivals in 2021
-
Goa government on Monday declared February 14 as a Public Holiday in view of it being the Polling Day for the Assembly elections in the state.
Goa government's notice read: "...Government of Goa hereby declares Monday, the 14th February 2022 (Magha 25, Saka 1943) as a "Public Holiday" being the "Polling Day" for the General Elections to the Goa Legislative Assembly, 2022, throughout the State of Goa."
The state government has also directed that the public holiday should be a paid holiday for all government/private establishments.
"The aforesaid holiday shall be a 'paid holiday," the notice further read.
A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa this year.
The total nominations received for the Goa Assembly polls this year was 587.
Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU