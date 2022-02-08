Assembly elections: Goa declares 'polling day' as public holiday

government on Monday declared February 14 as a Public Holiday in view of it being the Polling Day for the Assembly in the state.

government's notice read: "...Government of hereby declares Monday, the 14th February 2022 (Magha 25, Saka 1943) as a "Public Holiday" being the "Polling Day" for the General to the Goa Legislative Assembly, 2022, throughout the State of Goa."

The state government has also directed that the public holiday should be a paid holiday for all government/private establishments.

"The aforesaid holiday shall be a 'paid holiday," the notice further read.

A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa this year.

The total nominations received for the Goa Assembly polls this year was 587.

Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

