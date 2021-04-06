Assembly polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi urge voters to exercise franchise

As the polling for the third phase in West Bengal and Assam and single phase poll in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are underway, former President and his sister and party General Secretary Vadra urged the people to exercise their franchise.

took to Twitter and wrote, "Do cast your votes today - India is counting on you."

His sister Priyanka Gandhi, who is in home isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for Covid-19, took to Twitter and wrote, "As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves."

Polling for the 40 Assembly constituencies in Assam and 31 constituencies in West Bengal is underway. Polling for 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly and 140-member Kerala assembly is also going on. While polling for the 30 assembly seats in Puducherry is also underway.

