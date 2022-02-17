China sitting at our border but govt making efforts to hide truth: Manmohan

Former Prime Minister Dr on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is making efforts to hide the truth of Chinese incursions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"They (BJP-led government) have no understanding of the economic policy. The issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy. is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to hide the truth," said Singh.

"The issue is not just of internal tensions due to divisive politics. This government has proved a complete failure even on foreign policy," the former Prime Minister added.

He further said that Congress had never divided the country for political gains or hidden the truth.

"On one hand, people are facing problems of inflation and unemployment, on the other, the present government, in power for the last seven and a half years, rather than admitting their mistakes and rectifying them, is still blaming first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for people's problems," Singh said.

The former Prime Minister also stressed that PM Modi should maintain dignity (position) rather than blaming the history of the country as one cannot escape responsibility by blaming others.

"I feel that the PM's position has a special significance. The PM should maintain dignity rather than blaming history to escape their (BJP) failures. When I was Prime Minister for 10 years, I spoke through my work. I have never let the country lose prestige at the global level. I have never undermined India's image," he said.

In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Singh said that the relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation.

Singh further accused the BJP-led government of "fake nationalist and divisive policies" and said its foreign policy has failed.

"This government's fake nationalism is empty and dangerous. Their nationalism is based on the British policy of divide and rule. Constitutional institutions are being weakened," said Singh.

and have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

After the conclusion of 14 rounds of military talks, and had agreed to hold the commander-level meeting at the earliest on the LAC in the Western sector to resolve the standoff between the two nuclear nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)