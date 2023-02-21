Five injured, vehicles damaged in pre-poll violence in Nagaland: Police

At least five people were injured and several vehicles were damaged in pre-poll violence in Nagaland, police said on Sunday.

National People's Party (NPP) and LJP supporters clashes in Thonoknyu assembly seat in Noklak district on Sunday afternoon.

Four people sustained minor injuries as the supporters of both parties engaged in heavy stone-pelting. The situation was brought under control following the deployment of state police, Indian Reserve Battalion and Border Security Force (BSF), a police officer said.

In another incident, one person was injured and five vehicles were damaged after unidentified people pelted the convoy of NPP state president Andrew Ahoto Sema with stones while he was returning from election campaigning near Thoktsur in Kiphire district on Sunday evening.

In Dimapur, unidentified people fired some blank shots near the residence of NDPP candidate from Dimapur II assembly seat in Indisen village on Saturday night.

A member of Indisen Youth Organisation claimed that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) supporters came in 6-7 vehicles and indulged in sloganeering and threw empty bottles at the nominee's house, and fired six blank shots before leaving the place.

Police said two vehicles belonging to LJP supporters were seized.

