Gujarat: Modi holds roadshow after BJP victory in Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Friday, a day after the BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Sporting a saffron cap, Modi waved to people standing on both sides of the road as his open car, decorated with floral garlands, traversed the 10 km distance from the airport to Kamalam, the state BJP headquarters.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil flanked Modi as the vehicle passed cheering crowds. Modi flashed the V for victory sign as his supporters shouted slogans hailing him as a global leader.
Many BJP workers joined the roadshow wearing saffron turbans.
Artistes performed classical and traditional dances on stages erected on the road side.
Many posters dotted the roadshow route. There was one congratulating Modi for Operation Ganga, under which Indian students stranded in Ukraine were brought back to the country.
People chanted slogans of Modi, Modi along the route when the PM's vehicle passed by.
The roadshow was seen as Modi starting his campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled in December.
In Gujarat, only BJP will win. There is no scope for Congress or AAP here as this is the home state of Modi, a BJP worker said.
A woman BJP worker congratulated Modi for safely bringing back Indian students from Ukraine. A son of India (Modi) safely brought back thousands of sons and daughters of the country from war-zone. He has come back to Gujarat and we are happy to welcome him here, she said.
Some students who returned from Ukraine were also part of the crowd and hailed Modi and the Central government for their efforts to bring back the students.
Screens were put up on the route to enable people to watch the roadshow progress.
We are sure that BJP will emerge victorious in Gujarat also when the elections take place in December, former chief minister Vijay Rupani said.
After reaching Kamalam, Modi held meetings with state BJP leaders on the strategy for Gujarat Assembly elections, a party functionary said.
