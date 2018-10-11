Neither KCR nor Rahul Gandhi can develop Telangana: BJP president Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president on Wednesday said neither Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao nor Congress president can bring development to the state.

Addressing the Samara Bheri public meeting in Karimnagar on Wednesday, Shah stated that the development which was happening all over the country will be brought to Telangana if the public gives a chance to the BJP to form government in the state.

Shah further came down heavily on Rao over the call for early polls in the state, causing a heavy financial burden for the public. "Why he (Rao) has called for early polls and brought a heavy financial burden on the Telangana public? KCR was afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said.

The BJP chief also condemned the caretaker chief minister's decision to not implement the (PMJAY) - Ayushman Bharat in the state, saying, "He says Telangana poor do not need the money. He fears that if he implements the scheme, Narendra Modi Ji will become popular, KCR has stopped Rs 500,000 aid for the poor."

Firing a fresh salvo against Gandhi, Shah said that Congress has not been able to form governments in any state under his leadership. "Under Rahul baba and company's leadership, the Congress has not been able to form governments in any state. Even if one uses binoculars, one cannot find the Congress in any state right now," he said.

Further targeting Congress, Shah said that when former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao had died, the party did not perform the final rites and neither allowed his body to be displayed at the party headquarters.

He said that when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, the BJP made all-out efforts to commemorate him. "When the great Atal Ji passed away, the BJP spared no efforts to commemorate him. The Prime Minister walked for five kilometres for his final journey as a tribute to Atal Ji. On the other hand, when a great son of Telangana, former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao passed away, the Congress, Sonia Gandhi did not let his pyre burn. They did not display his body at the headquarters for people to see," Shah said.

"The public should question the Congress for this insult to a great Telegu leader," the BJP supremo added.

He also highlighted his party's initiatives undertaken in the state, from increasing funding from Rs 160 billion under the Congress-led Central government's 13th Finance Commission, to Rs 1.15 trillion under the BJP government's 14th finance commission, Rs 150 billion under the Mudra loan scheme, Rs 8.33 billion under the AMRUT mission, etc.

Shah's onslaught tirade against Gandhi and other opposition leaders comes in the wake of the impending Legislative Assembly elections in the state, which are due to be held on December 7 to elect members of the 119 constituencies.