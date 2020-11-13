Newly elected NDA MLAs to meet on Nov 15 to declare Nitish as their leader

A joint meeting of the legislature party will be here held on Sunday where will be elected as its leader, it was decided on Friday.

The decision was taken at an "informal" meeting of leaders of the four constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar.

"The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 15 where all further decisions will be taken," chief minister elect Kumar, who also heads the JD(U) told reporters later.

He also said the current state cabinet will hold its last meeting in the evening where a decision on the dissolution of the assembly, the tenure of which expires on November 29, will be taken.

"These formalities have to be completed before the formation of a new government. The cabinet's recommendations will be forwarded to the governor whose approval will be followed by other steps leading to the formation of a new government," Kumar added.

Despite the emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started.

Though Kumar did not divulge more on what transpired during the meeting at his residence, informed sources said the issues discussed included the representation of each constituent in the cabinet and election of the new assembly speaker.

Speculation is rife that the might push for an EBC or a Dalit as a Deputy CM though it is not clear whether the insistence will be on replacing veteran leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who has been holding the post for the most part since 2005, or replicating the experiment in adjoining Uttar Pradesh where two leaders occupy the post.

