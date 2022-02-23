Priyanka asks UP to vote responsibly to take state on the path of progress

-
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday while urging the people to vote for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections said that the betterment of UP is possible only if people cast their votes keeping in mind the issues like employment, livelihood, good education, health and women empowerment.
"My dear sisters and brothers of UP. There will be lakhs of efforts to divert you from the issues. But if your vote is cast on the issue of employment, livelihood, good education and health, women empowerment, only then the betterment of Uttar Pradesh is possible," Vadra tweeted.
"Vote responsibly to take the state on the path of progress," she added.
Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies at 7 AM on Wednesday.
The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.
The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.
Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.
Besides UP, polling for assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand has recently concluded. Manipur will go to the polls in two phases- on February 28 and March 5.
The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will take place on March 10.
