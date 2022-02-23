Contribute towards strengthening democracy by voting, says PM Narendra Modi

As began for the fourth phase of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister on Wednesday appealed to the people to contribute towards strengthening democracy by casting their ballots.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: "Today is the fourth phase of in the Assembly polls. I request all the voters to make their contribution in strengthening democracy by casting their valuable votes."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the voters to "participate enthusiastically" as "your one vote will contribute significantly in protecting the honour and rights of crore of poor people of the state as well as in keeping the state free from fear, corruption and mafia terror".

In his appeal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari requested the voters to "use their vote and contribute their bit in strengthening democracy".

In the fourth phase polls, is underway in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across the nine districts of Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Fatehpur, Pilibhit and Banda.

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party as the main contenders.

--IANS

ssb/ksk/

