Contribute towards strengthening democracy by voting, says PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi not among Congress' star campaigners for Rae Bareli poll phase
BJP names 85 UP candidates; Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli, Arun from Kannauj
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
-
As voting began for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people to contribute towards strengthening democracy by casting their ballots.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: "Today is the fourth phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. I request all the voters to make their contribution in strengthening democracy by casting their valuable votes."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the voters to "participate enthusiastically" as "your one vote will contribute significantly in protecting the honour and rights of crore of poor people of the state as well as in keeping the state free from fear, corruption and mafia terror".
In his appeal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari requested the voters to "use their vote and contribute their bit in strengthening democracy".
In the fourth phase polls, voting is underway in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across the nine districts of Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Fatehpur, Pilibhit and Banda.
As many as 624 candidates are in the fray.
The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party as the main contenders.
--IANS
ssb/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU