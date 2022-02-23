JUST IN
Polling begins for 4th phase of UP Assembly elections in 59 constituencies
Business Standard

Contribute towards strengthening democracy by voting, says PM Narendra Modi

As voting began for the fourth phase of the UP Assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people to contribute towards strengthening democracy by casting their ballots.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

As voting began for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people to contribute towards strengthening democracy by casting their ballots.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: "Today is the fourth phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. I request all the voters to make their contribution in strengthening democracy by casting their valuable votes."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the voters to "participate enthusiastically" as "your one vote will contribute significantly in protecting the honour and rights of crore of poor people of the state as well as in keeping the state free from fear, corruption and mafia terror".

In his appeal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari requested the voters to "use their vote and contribute their bit in strengthening democracy".

In the fourth phase polls, voting is underway in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across the nine districts of Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Fatehpur, Pilibhit and Banda.

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party as the main contenders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 23 2022. 08:45 IST

