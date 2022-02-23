Ideological issues with SP, but priority to oust BJP: Salman Khurshid

-
ALSO READ
Congress will contest UP polls under Priyanka's leadership: Salman Khurshid
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Monday for a week-long tour
Priyanka Gandhi wraps up her five-day UP tour ahead of assembly polls
Priyanka Gandhi releases Congress' 1st list of 125 candidates for UP polls
MP considering ban on Salman Khurshid's book on Ayodhya verdict: Minister
-
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that Congress has deep ideological issues with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Yet, he said, Congress would prefer ousting the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) from power "because they have been extremely horrific".
Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said, "We are not on very good terms with the SP as we have deep ideological issues. On the larger framework, we would prefer ousting the BJP from power because they've been extremely horrific."
With the polling for the fourth phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh underway. Khurshid's remarks signal Congress bracing up for the post-poll adjustments in the state in the events of a hung Assembly.
On Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Khurshid said, "We are contesting the polls vigorously to make presence felt in the state. However, we need to wait to see the impact of the innovative strategies put in place by Vadra in UP. If not today, tomorrow that politics is going to change the face of UP."
After the fourth phase of polling on Wednesday, elections in UP would be completed in nearly 58 per cent of the seats in the state.
Both the BJP and the SP have sounded confident of forming the government in the state. Vadra has said on the campaign trails that Congress' pitch is on issues that are of immediate concern for the people.
The fourth phase of elections today will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts.
The voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7.
The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU