Shah talks of making Assam, NE biggest contributor to India's GDP

-
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah to attend golden jubilee of Himachal's statehood
Home Minister Shah to attend PMAY event through video conference
Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC MP
Guj civic polls: Shah to vote in Ahmedabad, Rupani in Rajkot
Weeks after being discharged, Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the journey the BJP started five years ago in Assam will continue till the state along with other states of the northeastern region emerges as the biggest contributor to the country's GDP.
The journey initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taken forward by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah said after attending the 'Mahayagya' at the Shivlinga shaped 'Maha Mrityunjaya' temple, believed to be the tallest Shiva temple in the world, in Assam's Nagaon district.
"This is just the first step and the journey will continue till Assam becomes violence-free, infiltrator-free and flood-free," Shah said.
The BJP and its alles are in power in all the eight states of the northeast.
Assam, once known for agitation and violence, is marching forward on the path of development under the leadership of the prime minister, Sonowal and Sarma, he said.
People now know Assam for investments being made in various sectors like education and tourism, he added.
Shah said today was an auspicious day for Assam as the temple has been consecrated.
Shah, who arrived in Guwahati past Wednesday midnight, flew to Nagaon to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav' (consecration) of the temple where priests from Tamil Nadu and other states, including Assam, are organising 11-day Mahayagya in Puranigudam area of the district.
Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal, North East Democratic Alliance convenor and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other senior state party leaders.
The temple authorities received Shah at the gates and, after making a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple, he drove to the 'Yagya' site where he participated in the rituals flanked by Sonowal and Sarma.
The three leaders were offered 'angavastram' and 'rudraksh' necklace by the priests performing the rituals.
The temple is also being developed as a centre for religious studies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor