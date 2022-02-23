UP Polls: BSP headed for absolute majority, claims Satish Chandra Mishra

-
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is going to win an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, said the party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Wednesday morning.
Mishra further claimed that the BSP supremo Mayawati will become the Chief Minister for the fifth time in the state.
"The BSP is headed for an absolute majority in the state. Taking into account the first three phases and today's voting, you will find out that the popular support is for the BSP. The BSP will form a government with an absolute majority on the pattern of the 2007 verdict in the state polls," Mishra told ANI.
He also stated that the BSP is getting a one-sided vote in favour of the party. By the end of the fourth phase, it will become certain that the BSP will form the government with a full majority. Every section, including Brahmins, is voting for us," he said.
Mishra cast his vote at the Montessori school polling booth in Lucknow today.
Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10.
