Forex reserves rise $8.895 billion to record high of $642.453 billion

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
India's foreign exchange reserves slide by over $2.47 billion
India's forex reserves may have exceeded $600 billion: RBI governor
Forex reserves jump $1.193 billion to $582.406 billion: RBI data
As India's forex reserves cross $600 bln, liquidity gush to fuel equities
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 8.895 billion to reach a record high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, RBI data showed.
In the previous week ended August 27, the reserves had surged USD 16.663 billion to USD 633.558 billion, mainly due to a rise in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) holdings. International Monetary Fund (IMF) had made an allocation of SDR 12.57 billion to India.
For the week ended September 3, the increase was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.
FCA rose by USD 8.213 billion to USD 579.813 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves were up by USD 642 million to USD 38.083 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the IMF rose by USD 29 million to USD 19.437 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 11 million to USD 5.121 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU