Indian rupee slumps 30 paise to close at 75.42 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 15 paise to 74.55 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee on Monday plunged 30 paise to settle at 75.42 (provisional) against the US dollar in line with massive erosion in domestic stocks as concerns over the new Omicron variant continued to weigh on sentiment.
Besides, rising crude prices in international markets and a surging greenback overseas also pulled the rupee back, traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 75.22 and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.19 and a low of 75.45 against the US dollar in the day trade.
The local unit finally settled at 75.42 a dollar, down 30 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 75.12 against the US dollar.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent lower at 56,747.14, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 284.45 points or 1.65 per cent to 16,912.25.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 2.43 per cent to USD 71.58 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent up at 96.23.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,356.17 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU