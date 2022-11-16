JUST IN
Rupee closes at 81.26 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities
US Department of Treasury removes India from its Currency Monitoring List
India's forex reserves down again; fall $1.1 billion to $529.99 billion
Rupee logs best single-day gain in 4 years as Fed hikes seen slowing
Forex drops by $1.09 bn to $529 bn on sharp decline in gold reserves: Data
Rupee appreciates by 62 paise to close at 80.78 against US dollar
Rupee up 71 paise to 80.69 against dollar amid moderating US CPI data
Rupee slides 38 paise against dollar as traders jittery before US CPI
Rupee falls 30 paise to close at 81.77 against US dollar as Sensex tumbles
Rupee closes at 81.77 against dollar ahead of US inflation data
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Nine Russian banks open special vostro accounts for trade in rupee
Business Standard

Rupee depreciates 66 paise to 81.57 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.41 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 81.57, registering a loss of 66 paise over its previous close.

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | forex market

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee depreciated 66 paise to 81.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.41 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 81.57, registering a loss of 66 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.17 per cent to 106.58.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.36 per cent to USD 93.52 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 72.09 points or 0.12 per cent down at 61,800.90, and the broader NSE Nifty was trading lower by 24.60 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,378.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 221.32 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's exports entered negative territory after a gap of about two years, declining sharply by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October. Trade deficit widened to USD 26.91 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.