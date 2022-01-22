6.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scalestruck off Japan's Oita Prefecture on Saturday, authorities said, adding no tsunami warning was issued.

The Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the temblor occurred at 1.08 a.m. at the Hyuganada seaside area and at the depth of 40 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged five upper in some parts of Oita prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

The local police reported about 15 seconds of shaking during the earthquake and are now confirming the situation of damage.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)