Amazon paid employees to tweet nice things about the company: Report

-
ALSO READ
Twitter launches subscription-based feature 'super follows' for iOS users
After update, Twitter iOS app now stops tweets from disappearing mid-read
Twitter's upcoming feature could share tweets with up to 150 select users
Should Twitter's new privacy update worry you?
Amruta Fadnavis seeks apology from Nawab Malik for 'defamatory tweets'
-
E-commerce giant Amazon has shut down a controversial influence campaign in which it paid its employees to tweet nice things about the company, Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Employees at the retailer's warehouses were paid to share positive impressions about the company and to deny widely-reported workplace failings, the report mentioned.
As per internal documents shared by The Intercept in 2021, the scheme was launched in 2018 in response to waves of criticism of the company's safety standards and working conditions.
Workers were selected for their "great sense of humour" and told to respond "in a polite -- but blunt -- way" to the company's critics, including policymakers and politicians, according to the report
"I have worked at Amazon filling orders for two years now. Do you think if I was not being paid enough that I would still be here? Full (and generous) benefits package. OH! AND I like the people I work with! Yeah - I'm doing just fine partner!" an employee had responded to a critic by saying in one such tweet.
The employees were recognisable on Twitter due to the "Amazon FC Ambassador" moniker appended to the end of their names. But the exact identity or number of "ambassadors" was never clear, the report said.
A Bellingcat investigation found at least 53 accounts active on Twitter, but noted that the users tended to deploy similar language, tweeted the same pictures, and even swapped ownership of accounts creating a blur of overlapping identities.
To many, this set-up looked too artificial to be taken seriously, and the accounts quickly became a target of criticism and mockery.
This was not helped by the fact that anyone could call themselves an "Amazon FC Ambassador" on Twitter, and several parodies soon appeared.
"It was so bizarre to me that Amazon was making their employees sit on the clock and be sycophants for the people hiring them. Also, their strategy was so chaotic that this wasn't even effective," the operator of one popular parody account was quoted as saying by The Verge.
The employees were recognisable on Twitter thanks to the "Amazon FC Ambassador" moniker appended to the end of their names, it added.
--IANS
vc/na/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU