Apple shifting some iPad production to Vietnam amid China lockdowns

-
ALSO READ
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
iPad Air 5, iPad 10, iPad Pro with wireless charging to debut in 2022
Vietnam's economy estimated to lose $37 billion due to Covid-19 pandemic
India, Vietnam explore coalition to support economic development, security
Apple working on new 15-inch iPad, with wall mount support: Report
-
In a first such move, Apple is reportedly planning to shift some iPad production out of China to Vietnam amid Covid-lockdowns in and around Shanghai, media reports said on Wednesday.
According to a report in Nikkei Asia, the iPhone maker has asked multiple component suppliers to build up their inventories to meet future shortages and supply chain issues.
"The iPad will become the second major line of Apple products made in the Southeast Asian country, following the AirPods earbud series," said the report.
Apple shipped 58 million iPads last year.
China's BYD, which is one of the leading iPad assemblers, helped Apple build production lines in Vietnam.
According to the report, it "could soon start to produce a small number of the iconic tablets there".
The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has also asked suppliers to move quickly to secure supplies of some chips for the upcoming iPhones.
"The requests apply to all of Apple's product lines -- iPhones, iPads, AirPods and MacBooks," said the report, citing sources.
Apple was yet to comment on the report.
Shanghai on Wednesday began reopening the city and restoring the normal order of production and living, on the premise of containing the overall risk of Covid-19.
According to reports, Shanghai ended its two-month citywide lockdown, cautiously giving free rein to 2.67 million businesses to resume operations.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the company's latest earnings call that "we have estimated the constraints to be in the range of $4 to $8 billion and these constraints are primarily centred around the Shanghai corridor".
"The Covid-related disruptions are also having some impact on customer demand in China," added Apple CFO Luca Maestri.
More than half of Apple's 200 main suppliers have facilities in Shanghai and the surrounding regions. In Shanghai, 31 companies run production facilities that supply to Apple.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU