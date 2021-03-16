Asia shares mostly higher after US gains for fifth day on Wall Street

-
ALSO READ
Stocks advanced in Asian markets despite Wall Street shedding gains
Asian stocks open lower on rising interest rates, inflation fears
Asian markets eye muted start on economic hopes, Covid pandemic fears
Asian stocks open higher as US Fed's Powell nixes inflation fears
Asian stocks up as Joe Biden signs stimulus; lower yields boost tech
-
Asian shares mostly rose on Tuesday, cheered by a rally to all-time highs on Wall Street.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent to 29,953.97. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3 per cent to 3,054.77.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1 per cent to 6,846.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent to 28,971.04, while the Shanghai Composite inched down nearly 0.1 per cent to 3,417.02.
The slower rollouts of the coronavirus vaccine in Asia, compared to the US and Europe, continues to put investors in the region in a cautionary mode, although South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other nations have had fewer deaths.
Weighing on sentiment is news that the vaccine from AstraZeneca had had reports blood clots after usage, whether or not a side-effect, (that) have resulted in a precautionary' suspension in Europe," said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
This has setback Europe's vaccination progress even more starkly compared to the US, Lavanya said in a report.
The news is also bad for Japan. Japan has started vaccinations of medical professionals with the product from Pfizer, but was set to use those from Moderna as well as AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca vaccines were due to be produced in Japan, unlike the other two brands.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent to 3,368.94 after having been down 0.5 per cent in early trading, extending its winning streak to a fifth day. Technology stocks, airlines, cruise operators and other companies that rely on consumer spending helped lift the market. Banks and energy stocks were the only laggards.
Wall Street continues to eye the bond market, where yields pulled back a bit from Friday's sharp increase. Investors are also focused on the recovery of the US and global economies from the coronavirus pandemic.
The USD 1.9 trillion aid package for the US economy has lifted investors' confidence in a strong recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year, but also raised concerns about a potential jump in inflation.
President Joe Biden's pledge to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1 should also translate into faster economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5 per cent, to 32,953.46. Both indexes hit all-time highs, eclipsing records set on Friday.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.1 per cent to 13,459.71, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.3 per cent to 2,360.17. That gain was enough for an all-time high.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU