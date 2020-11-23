Canada continues to see sharp rise of Covid-19 cases, tally over 330,000

-
ALSO READ
Canada coronavirus update: More Covid-19 cases among younger people
Canada coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally rise to 310,350, says govt
Canada's Covid-19 cases surpass 260,000-mark; death toll stands at 10,522
Canada coronavirus update: Covid-19 case count surpasses 290,000-mark
Coronavirus: Canada, US agree to extend cross-border closure to October 21
-
Canada continued to see a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the country's total caseload surpassing 3,30,000.
Canada reported a total of 330,503 cases of the COVID-19 and 11,455 deaths as of Sunday evening, according to CTV.
Canada added 5,000 news cases on Saturday, setting a new daily record.
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam urged Canadians to make a plan for safer holidays on Sunday amid record spikes of COVID-19 across the country.
In a statement, Tam said for Canadians near the holiday season, it's imperative to take into account public health measures when planning for celebrations.
"Our best protection, now and into the holiday season, is to limit errands and outings to the essentials, keep in-person social activities to our existing household and strictly and consistently maintain public health practices," Tam said.
"That does not mean we cannot continue to find safe ways to have the meaningful celebrations that are so important for maintaining our traditions and social connections," she added.
"We have seen how creative Canadians can be, from online game nights and sharing special meals together virtually with people outside our household, to warmly dressed, physically distanced walkabouts and cheering our neighbors with decorated balconies, windows and lawns."
Tam's statement comes after Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick reported a single-day record increase of new cases of the COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU